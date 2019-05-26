|
Frances Ann (Bevilacqua) Pullano
Endicott - Frances A. Pullano, 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Russell Pullano, her parents, her brothers Samuel and James Bevilacqua, sister Mary Foster, and her faithful pet Reggie. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Sally Pullano, Powder Springs, GA; three daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy Pullano (Dan Kennedy), San Jose, CA, Colleen and Dave Johnson, Vestal, NY, and Cheryl and Tom Andrews, Endicott, NY; seven grandchildren, Lisa Maring, Matt Pullano, Nicole Johnson, Eric Johnson, Tonya Albright, Austin Andrews, and Tyler Andrews; ten great grandchildren; sisters Josephine Haus and Geraldine Bates; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Fran was self-employed as a hairdresser for 50 years. She was an avid baker and cook and loved to host family holiday gatherings where she would showcase her culinary skills. Fran was a devout member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 11 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 11:30 am. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Monday from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903 or St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2019