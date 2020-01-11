|
|
Frances Arlene Foster
Vestal, NY - Frances Arlene Foster of Vestal NY, passed away on January 8th, 2020. Born on June 20th, 1931 to Ivan and Celia Willett in East Corinth, Maine, she is survived by her sister Winona Davis, sons Barry (Sharon), James (Sarah) and Kenneth L Foster, her grandsons Hayden (Lisa), Justin (Diana) and Brandon (Kristin) Foster, her granddaughter Carissa Ling and great-granddaughter, Emma Foster. She is predeceased by her husband Kenneth S Foster, and her son Gregory Allan Foster.
Fran was a resident of Vestal for over 55 years. She found great meaning in her 15 years of employment at the Children's Home of Wyoming Conference. She loved bowling and played in 2 local leagues until she was 85. Fran was a loving mother, and a kind, gentle soul.
She had a quiet strength, and a simple grace that not only carried her through hardship and strife, but brought compassion and inspiration to the lives she touched. Her radiant smile and sparkle in her eye will be missed.
A Memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 at SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Home 1605-1609 Witherill St. Endicott, NY 13760. Friends may call Saturday from1p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in her memory to Boston Children's Hospital.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020