Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Arlene Foster


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Arlene Foster Obituary
Frances Arlene Foster

Vestal, NY - Frances Arlene Foster of Vestal NY, passed away on January 8th, 2020. Born on June 20th, 1931 to Ivan and Celia Willett in East Corinth, Maine, she is survived by her sister Winona Davis, sons Barry (Sharon), James (Sarah) and Kenneth L Foster, her grandsons Hayden (Lisa), Justin (Diana) and Brandon (Kristin) Foster, her granddaughter Carissa Ling and great-granddaughter, Emma Foster. She is predeceased by her husband Kenneth S Foster, and her son Gregory Allan Foster.

Fran was a resident of Vestal for over 55 years. She found great meaning in her 15 years of employment at the Children's Home of Wyoming Conference. She loved bowling and played in 2 local leagues until she was 85. Fran was a loving mother, and a kind, gentle soul.

She had a quiet strength, and a simple grace that not only carried her through hardship and strife, but brought compassion and inspiration to the lives she touched. Her radiant smile and sparkle in her eye will be missed.

A Memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 at SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Home 1605-1609 Witherill St. Endicott, NY 13760. Friends may call Saturday from1p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in her memory to Boston Children's Hospital.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -