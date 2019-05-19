|
|
Frances Bagg
Endicott - Frances M. Bagg (Marlene) (Becker) formerly of Endicott, New York passed away quietly in the early morning hours of March 14th, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Marlene was born on June 18, 1936 to her doting parents Mary Becker (Dussing) and Francis Becker in Ideal Hospital. She was happily married to David K. Bagg celebrating over 50 years of marriage until his passing in 2007. Together they raised two children in which she is survived by Kirk J. Bagg (son) from Waterford, Michigan and Mary Ellen D'Andrea (daughter) and her husband Vinnie from Charlotte, N.C. Her Brother Bernard Becker and his wife Barbara, her brother in-law Carl Borning and his wife Alice, she is also survived by numerous nieces and cousins. Marlene was a member of Good Counsel Church where she was married and attended services for many years as well as St. Ambrose Church on Washington Avenue, where she attended grade school. She was a devoted Wife and Mother who always put others above herself at all times, she was compassionate and friendly to everyone she met, she loved animals in which she had many faithful companions, and surviving a precious dog named Tyler who has been in her life for over 12 years. We will all miss you dearly. A memorial service has yet to be determined at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 19, 2019