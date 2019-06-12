Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Austin, TX - Betty M. Knaphle, 102, of Austin, TX., originally Binghamton, NY, died peacefully at her home on April 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Knaphle. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Bernard Devine; son Thomas L. Knaphle; three grandchildren, Jason Devine and wife Crystal, Allison Devine and husband Matthew Cooper, and grandson Alexander Devine; and three great granddaughters, Sydney Devine, Hallie Cooper, and Lola Cooper. Betty born in Owego, NY, was a resident of Binghamton for over fifty years. She moved to Austin in 2011 to be close to her family. Friends in Austin will remember her colorful adult coloring book artwork and her beautiful smile. A family memorial service will be held in Austin, followed by a service in Binghamton on Sunday, June 16th 2019 at 4:00 pm at Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901 with visitation at the funeral home that day from 2:00-4:00 pm. Inurnment will be in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of her family. Betty contributed to different charities, so in lieu of flowers, friends are asked to contribute to their favorite charity in her name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 12, 2019
