Frances J. Hettinger (Nemire)
Johnson City - passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her first husband Alvin Charles Snow; second husband David Hettinger; parents John G. and Emma Jane Nemire; sisters Helen Christian, Ruth Henry and Mary Nemire. She is survived by her son Douglas Snow; step son David (Jane) Hettinger; grandchildren Brandon Snow, Lisa Vitali, Dawn Petrolle, Suzette Fahey; 9 great grandchildren; 8 great, great grandchildren; brother John, Jr. (Kay) Nemire; sister Sara Jane (Carl) Silver; many dear friends past and present. Fran was a member of First Baptist Church of Johnson City where she attended the Harmony Class and was a member of the Golden Heirs. She was an avid Yankees fan. Faith and family were the most important parts of her life. She was a dedicated mom, grandma and great grandma making every family event that she could. She was loved by all who knew her. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 9am, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fran's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the USO, USO Department WS, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20090-6860.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 4 to July 5, 2019