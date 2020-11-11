Frances J. Lanuti



Binghamton - Frances J. (Diluzio) Lanuti, born November 15, 1920, went to be with The Lord on November 3, 2020 from complications with Covid 19. She is reunited with her husband, Carl A. Lanuti. Frances was predeceased by three brothers, their spouses, and many members of her extended Lanuti family. Especially Connie Serafini who was the sister she never had, and who taught her to cook, crochet, and knit. Connie was also Frances's full time friend. Frances is survived by her daughter Patricia A. McAvoy (William McAvoy) who was by her side as she passed. Her sons, Carl J. Lanuti (Mary Lanuti) and Michael L. Lanuti (Cheryl Carpenter). She is also survived by six Grandchildren, four Great Grandchildren, and numerous members of her extended family. Frances volunteered for many years at the St Mary's Church soup and funeral kitchens, as well as being an active member of the Women's Abruzzese Club of Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be held on November 16th at St Mary of the Assumption Church, 37 Fayette St. Binghamton, at 10:00 AM. Internment will be immediately after Mass, at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are through the Thomas J. Shea Funeral home, 137 Robinson Street, Binghamton and Albert J. DeMarco. There will be no viewing hours, and masks are required at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to The St Mary of the Assumption Refurbishment Fund, or The Danielle House, 160 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, New York 13905.









