Frances Kane Obituary
Frances Kane

Vestal - Frances Kane, of Vestal, passed away April 3, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband Bob Kane, son Kevin Kane, parents Laura and Cecil Midgley, brothers Wesley and Elwin Midgley.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lynn and Dan Henderson and grandchildren Dustin and Tara Henderson.

Fran's family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Keepsake Village in Castle Gardens and Elizabeth Church Manor for their care and compassion for Fran during the last few years. At Fran's request, no services are planned. Private burial will be at the convenience of Fran's family.

Memorial contributions in memory of Fran can be made to the . Arrangements provided by Simplicity Cremations
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 5, 2019
