1/1
Frances (Testani) Kochis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances (Testani) Kochis

Binghamton - Frances L. (Testani) Kochis, 93, passed away August 18, 2020. Frances is survived by her beloved family: her children; Paul E. (Patricia) Kochis of Vestal and Francie Cook of Binghamton, 7 grandchildren; Christina (Jason) McMullen, Paul Kochis, Shannon (Michael) Pariso, Matthew (Crystal) Kochis, Nicole (Dave) Osterhout, Joe (Kristen Brooks) Cook and Stephanie Cook, 4 great-grandchildren; Trevor and Nolan Osterhout, Anthony Kochis and Michael Pariso, siblings; Richard Testani, Nicholas (Joanne) Testani, Anthony (Marge) Testani, Anna Marie DiStefano, Arthur (Josie) Testani and Barbara (Tony) Fiala, sister-in-law Lelia Kochis and brother-in-law Gene (Rose) Kochis, along with many loving nieces and nephews in the Testani and Kochis families and countless neighborhood children who lovingly knew her as "grandma". She was predeceased by her husband Paul in 1978, her infant grandson Michael Kochis and siblings Angelina Schleider and Reno Testani.Frances was a founding member of St. Andrews Church in Binghamton and a life member of the Stella D'Argento Lodge 1916 Sons of Italy. Her love for family and friends was selfless and abundant. She always put the needs of family and friends above her own.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Everyone attending is requested to wear a mask and observe distancing policies.You may sign the guestbook and view a live-stream of the Mass at https://www.hefuneralhome.com/obituary/Frances-Kochis. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, 162 Hawley St. Binghamton, 13901. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church -- You may sign the guestbook and view a live-stream of the Mass at https://www.hefuneralhome.com/obituary/Frances-Kochis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved