Frances (Testani) Kochis
Binghamton - Frances L. (Testani) Kochis, 93, passed away August 18, 2020. Frances is survived by her beloved family: her children; Paul E. (Patricia) Kochis of Vestal and Francie Cook of Binghamton, 7 grandchildren; Christina (Jason) McMullen, Paul Kochis, Shannon (Michael) Pariso, Matthew (Crystal) Kochis, Nicole (Dave) Osterhout, Joe (Kristen Brooks) Cook and Stephanie Cook, 4 great-grandchildren; Trevor and Nolan Osterhout, Anthony Kochis and Michael Pariso, siblings; Richard Testani, Nicholas (Joanne) Testani, Anthony (Marge) Testani, Anna Marie DiStefano, Arthur (Josie) Testani and Barbara (Tony) Fiala, sister-in-law Lelia Kochis and brother-in-law Gene (Rose) Kochis, along with many loving nieces and nephews in the Testani and Kochis families and countless neighborhood children who lovingly knew her as "grandma". She was predeceased by her husband Paul in 1978, her infant grandson Michael Kochis and siblings Angelina Schleider and Reno Testani.Frances was a founding member of St. Andrews Church in Binghamton and a life member of the Stella D'Argento Lodge 1916 Sons of Italy. Her love for family and friends was selfless and abundant. She always put the needs of family and friends above her own.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Everyone attending is requested to wear a mask and observe distancing policies.You may sign the guestbook and view a live-stream of the Mass at https://www.hefuneralhome.com/obituary/Frances-Kochis
. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, 162 Hawley St. Binghamton, 13901. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton.