Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Ave.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Frances Louise Howe Obituary
Frances Louise Howe

Endicott - Frances Louise Howe, 92, of Endicott passed away surrounded by her loved ones at Wilson Hospital on Monday, June 17th. She is predeceased by her husband, Donald Howe, daughter Kristine Merry, son Thomas Howe, parents W. Francis and C. Louise Kearns, Son-in-law James Merry, Brothers Arthur, William, and George Kearns, sister RoseMary Kearns, mother-in-law Anna M. Howe, Brothers-in-law John Faughnan, John, Harold, and Robert Howe, and sister-in-law Dorothy Howe. She is survived by her children Daniel Howe (Terri Smith), Suzanne (William) Balles, Donna Forsyth (Ron Ferguson), Patricia (Edward) Schappert, Carol Chanitz Zane (Richard), Nancy Boo Howe, and Mary (Daniel) Ryder. Her sister Carol Faughnan, and her sisters-in-law Eileen Kearns and Nancy Howe. Her beloved 24 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren, also many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born in Youngsville NY, she graduated from Youngsville High School in 1944 and joined the Cadet Nurse Corps, getting her RN degree in 1947. She married the love of her life Donald in October 1947 and they went on to raise 9 children together. She retired after many years as a nurse at Binghamton General. She continued to volunteer at the hospital and was an active member of her alumni class. She also volunteered at Broome Developmental Center and Meals on Wheels, was a member of St Ambrose Church, the American Legion, and an avid Yankees fan. Mom, Gram, Aunt Frannie, Fran has been a source of tremendous strength, joy, and laughter to all. She was a beautiful spirit - all who encountered her walked away feeling loved and accepted. A light in this world has been put out, and she will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Donations in her memory can be made to Catholic Charities and Special Olympics. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 am at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main St., Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave., Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Sunday afternoon from 1-4 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 21 to June 22, 2019
