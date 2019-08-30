|
Frances M. Tappan
Owego, New York - Frances Tappan, 99, of Owego passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Ogden Tappan. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Thomas Poulton; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Susan Tappan; three grandsons, Arthur Poulton, Steven Poulton, Scott and Nancy Poulton; three granddaughters, Tammy Tappan, Tracy and Rick Walsh, Terri and Ed Trombley; 10 great-grandchildren. Frances was a bookkeeper for many years with many of the local Livestock Auctioneers. She and her husband, Ogden were active members of the Tioga County Fair. Frances was an avid golfer, bowler, snowmobiler and artist. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego with the Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Castle Cemetery, Castle Creek, NY. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Frances's family at
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 30, 2019