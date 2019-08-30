Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Tappan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Tappan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Tappan Obituary
Frances M. Tappan

Owego, New York - Frances Tappan, 99, of Owego passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Ogden Tappan. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Thomas Poulton; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Susan Tappan; three grandsons, Arthur Poulton, Steven Poulton, Scott and Nancy Poulton; three granddaughters, Tammy Tappan, Tracy and Rick Walsh, Terri and Ed Trombley; 10 great-grandchildren. Frances was a bookkeeper for many years with many of the local Livestock Auctioneers. She and her husband, Ogden were active members of the Tioga County Fair. Frances was an avid golfer, bowler, snowmobiler and artist. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego with the Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Castle Cemetery, Castle Creek, NY. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Frances's family at

www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now