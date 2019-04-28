Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis St.
Endwell, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis St
Endwell, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
501 Fairview St
Johnson City, NY
View Map
Frances Mary Tomassini Obituary
Frances Mary Tomassini

Endwell - Frances Mary Tomassini,92, formerly of Endwell, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019 at Suburban community Hospital. She moved to Norriton, PA in 2013 and her final residence was at Brightview Senior Living. A celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday May 4th beginning at 11 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Holy Family 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell, NY 13760. A visiting hour will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church prior to Mass. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery 501 Fairview St. Johnson City, NY 13790. In lieu of flowers, donations to a can be made in Frances' name or to Saint Mary Girl's Secondary School in Karonga Malawi, c/o Marianists Mission 4425 West Pine Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108-2301. Please make checks payable to "Marianists" and specify for school fees.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019
