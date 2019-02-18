Services
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Frances Donovan
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Church
Montrose, NY
Montrose, PA - Frances Quilter Donovan died on February 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 12, 1919, the eighth of nine children. She is survived by five of her seven children, Richard, Kevin, Mary Deirdre, Betsy, and Kelly; eight grandchildren; nieces and nephews too numerous to count; and her brother Brendon.

Fran was a cherished mother, a devoted sibling, aunt, cousin, and friend; a faithful member of her church; a fearless adopter of technology; a brilliant teacher; and a passionate champion of everyone lucky enough to come into her orbit. The warmth of her sunshine will be missed by her family and friends.

Calling hours will be at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home on Friday, February 22, from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 am at the Holy Name of Mary Church in Montrose.

Donations can be made in her name to Mercy House in Endicott, NY, at http://mercyhousesoutherntier.com/donate.html.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 18, 2019
