Frances R. Eby
Owego, New York - Frances R. Eby, 93, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Mrs. Eby was predeceased by her husband, Robert Eby; brother and sister-in-law, George and Marion Price. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Irv Bakal; three grandchildren, Brittany and her husband, Andy Holman, Bradley Bakal, Lindsey Bakal; several nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately at this time with public calling hours to be announced in the future. Condolences may be made to Mrs. Eby's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020