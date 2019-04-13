Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Blessed Sacrament Church
165 Clifton Blvd
Vestal, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Serbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Fran) Serbin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances (Fran) Serbin Obituary
Frances (Fran) Serbin

Johnson City - Frances (Fran) Serbin, 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019 following a brief illness. Fran was predeceased by her husband of 57 years Joseph Serbin, Sr. She is survived by her son Joseph (Marlene) Serbin, Jr., her daughter Sue Ellen (Anthony) Miller, her granddaughters Elizabeth (Ethan) Mellen and Mary Miller. Fran was Babci to her great grandchildren Daphne & Owen Mellen who brought her great joy. Fran is also survived by several nieces and nephews whose support and presence during her illness has meant more to her children than words can ever express.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:30am at St. Vincent DePaul Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Monday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry c/o St. Vincent DePaul Blessed Sacrament Church, 165 Clifton Blvd, Vestal, NY 13850 or Yesteryears Program c/o Broome County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 1766, Binghamton, NY 13902. The family wishes to thank the staff of Willow Point Rehabilitation and Wilson Memorial Hospital for the excellent care that they provided.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now