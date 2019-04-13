|
|
Frances (Fran) Serbin
Johnson City - Frances (Fran) Serbin, 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019 following a brief illness. Fran was predeceased by her husband of 57 years Joseph Serbin, Sr. She is survived by her son Joseph (Marlene) Serbin, Jr., her daughter Sue Ellen (Anthony) Miller, her granddaughters Elizabeth (Ethan) Mellen and Mary Miller. Fran was Babci to her great grandchildren Daphne & Owen Mellen who brought her great joy. Fran is also survived by several nieces and nephews whose support and presence during her illness has meant more to her children than words can ever express.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:30am at St. Vincent DePaul Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Monday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry c/o St. Vincent DePaul Blessed Sacrament Church, 165 Clifton Blvd, Vestal, NY 13850 or Yesteryears Program c/o Broome County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 1766, Binghamton, NY 13902. The family wishes to thank the staff of Willow Point Rehabilitation and Wilson Memorial Hospital for the excellent care that they provided.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019