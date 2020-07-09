1/1
Frances Vera Durant
1923 - 2020
Frances Vera Durant

Vestal - Our Mom's Journey

Frances Vera Durant

March 26, 1923 - July 5, 2020

At the age of 97, On July 5th, 2020, a light of love was extinguished on this earth, as the Lord took our beloved mother Frances to be reunited with her husband Harry Durant, her mother and father Helen and Howard Willis, her brother James Willis and all of her beloved dogs. She leaves a legacy of love in her children, son Lawrence, his wife Elaine, daughters, Carmen, her husband Ed Zonio, Marlene, her husband Tim Culver, Diane, her Husband Nelson Shirley, Therese, her husband Tim Baxter, and her youngest daughter Lisa Durant, who cared for her in the last years of her life. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Our family would like to send our most sincere thanks to Mom's physician, Marita Florina, for the compassionate care she has shown Mom for all these years.

Our love goes with you Mom, our memories we will forever cherish and we know that your light of love has gone from this earth, but it will shine forever in our hearts and in the celestial heavens.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Friday July 17th, at The Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, NY.

Please consider a donation to "Hospice at Lourdes, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850", your donation will help to ensure this loving support can be shared with another family making this difficult journey.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
01:00 PM
The Church of the Holy Family
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
