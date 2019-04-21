Frances Wicks



Port Crane - Frances Wicks, 94, of Port Crane, NY, died April 16, 2019 at United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus. Fran was married to Alfred Wicks who predeceased her on November 21, 1991. William Collett, now also deceased, was Fran's very special companion of 14 years. She is survived by her four children, Russell Wicks and Jeannette Romero, Ronald and Patricia Wicks, Marion Lounsberry, Mark Wicks and Tammy Spears, 10 grandchildren, Heather, Chuck, Jeff, Mary, Paula, Brayton, John, Jessica, Chelcie, Chase, and 24 great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Fran and Al, spent their adult lives running Russwick Farms, a 3 generation farming operation that was known for its hospitality. Fran volunteered with the Broome County Meals on Wheels program, she was active with the Eastern Broome Senior Center, the Farm and Home Bureau, and with the Sanitaria Springs United Methodist church where she was a longtime member. For many she will be remembered for her sugar cookies, her affinity for shopping, and for never missing the chance to play cards. The family thanks all the faithful friends who visited and prayed for Fran, with special recognition to Patty Lloyd, for her care and devotion. Fran is blessed to spend eternity among those friends and family who have gone before her. Fran is now laying next to Al at the Glen Castle cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Sanitaria Springs United Methodist Church. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary