Francesca Juran
1930 - 2020
Francesca Juran

Johnson City - Francesca Juran, 90, passed away on August 27, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband David Juran. She is survived her children Phillip Juran, Marla (Robert) Neiderer, Jacques Juran (Cathrine Card); grandchildren Taylor, Alexa, Sarah, Krista, Jason Neiderer; sister Iris Tiebel; nieces and nephews.

She lived a great long life and will be missed. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 11am at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal NY. Rabbi Barbara Goldman-Wartell will officiate. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
