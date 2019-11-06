|
Francis D. Ryan
Kirkwood - Our much beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend passed on November 5, 2019. There was tremendous joy when Frank "the Tank" (as his friends called him) was born on September 9, 1996 to Tina Knapp (Ryan) and Francis J. Ryan. He was beautiful in so many ways. At 6'8", Frankie stood out in a crowd. But his physical stature paled in comparison to the size of his incredibly loving heart. Frank was intellectually gifted and achieved many great things during the twenty-three years of his life with us. He was a 2015 graduate of Windsor Central Schools, a Boys State Alum, a Scholarship winner for the Ying Science Fair and was attending college for pre-pharmacy sciences. His future was indeed, bright! He loved his family dearly and adored all the precious time he shared with his brother, Richie, as well as the playful relationship he had with his brother, Meyer. Due to his affable personality, Frank was quick to make friends. Frank enjoyed various outdoor activities and was pragmatic at solving problems. He had an insatiable appetite for learning new things that were of interest to him and ambitiously shared his knowledge with everyone around him. Computers, cars, guns and motorcycles, as well as human physiology were among his favorites. Frank is survived by his parents, Tina and Frank Sr. (Marcela and her son, Lorenzo), his brothers, Richie and Meyer, his grandparents, Gloria (Godmother) and Harold "Richard" Knapp, his aunts and uncles, Tara Knapp (Richard DiMatteo) and Ryan Law (Joe), his cousins, many friends, as well as his cherished cats, (whom he believed acted more like dogs) Niko and Sweets. Frank was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Dr. Francis D. (whom he was named after) and Patricia Ryan. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to express gratitude to all of Frank's friends, teachers and mentors whom were of great support and caring to him throughout his lifetime. Frankie, we will love and remember you for all eternity. Your flame will burn ever-bright in our hearts!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019