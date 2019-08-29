|
Francis Edward Grassi
Endicott - Francis Edward Grassi, 82, of Endicott, New York, passed away on August 27, 2019.
He was born to parents Frank and Angie, on July 02, 1937 in Endicott, New York.
Francis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemarie (DiTommaso), his children, Francis (Tracy), Christopher (Jessie), Martin, and Angelo (Paula), his grandchildren, Mark, Alec and Andrew, his great granddaughter Madison, his siblings Filly Hubble, Joanne (Nick) Florini, Dennis Grassi and Kathie Grassi, beloved in-laws and many loving cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. He was preceded by his father, Frank, his mother, Angie, his daughter, Cara Mia, his brother, Angelo, as well as many beloved uncle's, aunt's, and cousins.
Francis graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1956. He met Rosemarie in 1957 and they were married on May 9, 1959 in Endicott, New York. Together they raised five children, teaching them the importance of hard work and unconditional love. Francis dedicated his life to running the family business, supporting his family and helping others. He was a talented carpenter who spent countless hours building houses and making furniture for family and friends, never expecting anything in return. Francis loved spending time with his family, hunting and making wine, often combining all of his loves into wonderful family celebrations.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 12 Noon, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 701 W. Main St., Endicott, New York 13760. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 12 Noon. The Grassi family would like to extend our gratitude to all of the staff at Wilson Memorial Hospital for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Francis' name to the Special Olympics of New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019