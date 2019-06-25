Services
Kirkwood - Francis Edwards "Fritz" Wright, 92, died June 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sylvia and his children; Donald Wright, Cynthia Knight, Karen Fetterman, Tom Fetterman, his siblings Lucille Warner and Clifford Wright and 3 grandchildren. The family will greet friends from 1-3 pm Saturday June 29 at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Military Honors will be accorded at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contribute to the Alzheimer's Foundation. READ HIS COMPLETE OBITUARY at www.HEFuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 25, 2019
