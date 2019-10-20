|
Francis G. Rigo, Jr.
Johnson City - Francis G. Rigo, Jr. 78, passed away October 19, 2019 at Bridgewater Nursing Home after a long battle with dementia. He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Betty Rigo, his brother Thomas M. Rigo, Sr., nephews Michael Rigo, Alan Michael Orinik, Thomas M. Rigo III, Michael Conklin, sister-in-law Charlene Rigo and a special friend Joyce Dutkowsky. He is survived b y his sister Bonnie Davis, brothers; James Rigo, Eddia (Tammy) Rigo, Gordon (Sheila) Rigo, sister-in-law Debbie Rigo, special nephews Christian and Nick Kilmer and many other nieces and nephews. Francis retired from the Holiday Inn in Vestal. The family will hold a private service at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Please sign his online guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019