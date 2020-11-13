Francis Gaynor
Vestal - Francis P. Gaynor, 86, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 8, 2020 following a hard fought battle with cancer. Fran is survived by his wife Moya 'Mo' Gaynor; his step children T. John (Stacy) Murphy, Kalyn (Tony Scarcella) DeAngelo; Holly (Rick) Hamm; and Tracy (Kate McKeown) Murphy; his granddaughters Annabelle, Annie, Tierney, Valeria, and Marina; grandson Adam; great grandsons Harvey and Kevin; brother Thomas (Yvonne) Gaynor; nephews Jason and Mathew; and precious friend Bill Schubmehl. Fran attended Binghamton North High School. Following his graduation, he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp stationed in Alaska. Fran worked as an electrician and later in life became an inspector for the New York Board of Fire Underwriters and served as president of the Sothern Tier Electric Council for many years. Fran's family would like to extend a special thank you to Lourdes Hospice and the girls from "Stay at Home Care," as well as to Fran's friends and relatives for their wonderful loving care. Due to the pandemic and in concern for the health of friends and family, no services will be held at this time. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in Fran's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
