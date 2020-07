Or Copy this URL to Share

Francis Heath Jr



Francis Heath Jr died unexpectedly on Friday July 3, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Francis Heath Sr. He is survived by his mother Elma Heath, sisters Sharon (Derek) Maurer, Karen (Frank) Berdine, and many nephews and nieces. There will be no services per his request.









