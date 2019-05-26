Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Francis J. Major Jr. Obituary
Francis J. Major, Jr.

Johnson City - Francis J. Major Jr., 75, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Sarah and sister, Joyce Slezak. He is survived by his wife, Martha Major; children, John and Laura Major; grandson, Jordon Major; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sarah Foley, Beverly and John Cusano, Carol and William Morais; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Francis enjoyed camping, collecting tools and loved polkas. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Tuesday at 1PM. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from Noon until the time of service. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.jfricefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2019
