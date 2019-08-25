|
Francis (Fran) J. Pandich, Jr.
Endwell - Francis (Fran) J. Pandich, Jr. of Endwell, NY age 61 passed away unexpectedly at home on 08/21/19. He is predeceased by his parents, Francis J. Pandich, Sr. and Janice E (Collier) Pandich. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Michele R. (Smith) Pandich of almost 30 years. His loving children of whom he was so proud of, daughter Heather A. Pandich and son Jason P, Pandich, along with Jason's fiancee Julie E. Benninger. His father-in-law Carl L. Smith. Also, his loving siblings Valerie (Albert) Hough, James (Melanie) Pandich, Lori Cornish and Scott Pandich. His niece and nephew Jaclyn Nixon and Adam Nixon. Fran was a 41 year life member of the O.L. Davis Fire Company, and he held the positions of Lieutenant, Captain, and Assistant Chief in the Endwell Fire Department . For the past 21 years, he was the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Endwell Fire District. He worked for 34 years as a district manager for the Handleman Company which was later taken over by Anderson Merchandisers. Fran loved spending time with his family, and he especially loved cooking too much food at Christmas and other family gatherings, which were always filled with laughter, love, and the occasional food fight. He loved his tools and renovation projects that were never-ending. He prided himself on his yard work and Christmas decorations. Everyone knew that they could count on him to help them with whatever was needed. His bad dad jokes will be missed, but never forgotten, and neither will his quick smile and loving hugs. In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the at P.O. Box 471005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 and the O. L. Davis Fire Company at 3508 County Club Rd., Endwell, NY 13760. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 7 pm at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Rev. Mark Kimpland will officiate. The service will be followed by a remembrance conducted by the Endwell Fire Department / O.L. Davis Fire Company. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Tuesday from 5 pm until the service time at 7 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019