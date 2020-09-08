Francis J. SollittoJohnson City - 78, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his loving wife Kathy Sollitto in June 2020; parents Frank and Minnie Sollitto; brother Jimmy Sollitto. He is survived by his 2 daughters Alissa and Andrea Sollitto; brother Joe Sollitto; special friends Bill and Norma Webb; Terry Livingston; Lester Livermore. Francis graduated from Binghamton North High School in 1960 and Broome Tech in 1962. He served in the National Guard and married Kathy in September 1967. At Francis's request, there will be no services.