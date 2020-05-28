Francis Piech
Lisle - Francis Piech, 73, of Lisle, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Tamara (James) Burkee and Rebecca Piech; grandchildren, Joseph and Leanne Burkee; brothers, Lawrence (Mickey) Piech and P. James (Florence) Piech and sister-in-law Donna Piech; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Francis served his country in the US Air Force during Vietnam. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nanticoke United Methodist Church where Francis was a long-time member in care of: Connie Piech, 78 Cayuga Drive, Lisle, New York 13797. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Lisle - Francis Piech, 73, of Lisle, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Tamara (James) Burkee and Rebecca Piech; grandchildren, Joseph and Leanne Burkee; brothers, Lawrence (Mickey) Piech and P. James (Florence) Piech and sister-in-law Donna Piech; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Francis served his country in the US Air Force during Vietnam. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nanticoke United Methodist Church where Francis was a long-time member in care of: Connie Piech, 78 Cayuga Drive, Lisle, New York 13797. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 28 to May 29, 2020.