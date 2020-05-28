Francis Piech
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Piech

Lisle - Francis Piech, 73, of Lisle, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Tamara (James) Burkee and Rebecca Piech; grandchildren, Joseph and Leanne Burkee; brothers, Lawrence (Mickey) Piech and P. James (Florence) Piech and sister-in-law Donna Piech; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Francis served his country in the US Air Force during Vietnam. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nanticoke United Methodist Church where Francis was a long-time member in care of: Connie Piech, 78 Cayuga Drive, Lisle, New York 13797. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
607-692-3700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved