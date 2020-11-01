1/
Francis Slacik
Francis Slacik

Greene - Francis Slacik, 85 of Greene, NY, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his son, Matthew Slacik. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Loraine Slacik; three children, Andrea (Charles) Eitel, Lenore Fuentes, Ilka Slacik; three grandchildren, Charline (Colton) Drumheller, Cody (Jessie) Molyneaux, Joshua Cleveland. There will be no formal funeral services. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to The American Heart Association P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2020.
