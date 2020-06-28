Francis W. Callahan
Binghamton - Francis W. Callahan, 52 of Binghamton, died peacefully in his sleep, Saturday June 27th at his home after struggling many years with Muscular Dystrophy. He was predeceased by his father, George Martinos; his grandparents, Anna and Andrew Ripic; his aunt, Shirley Miller; his uncle, David Ripic; his nephew, George Dunn. He is survived by his mother, Ann Marie Martinos; his step-sister, Michelle (Andy) Erecitano and their children, Sierra (Joe) Ackley, Paige Dunn (Sanel); his aunts and uncles, Andy and Bernie Ripic, Paul and Barbara Ripic, Ed and Judy Ripic, Dale Ripic, Sandy Ripic, Eileen Durish, Walter Callahan, John Callahan; his very special cousins, Debbie Cosner, Ann Carpenter, Mark Carpenter, Rene Contrera; his very special friend, Paul Dunn; also many other cousins. He was a former employee of the IT Department at Rockwell Collins of Binghamton. Fran was a very caring, gentle and loving person who would do anything for you. He will be very much missed by all who knew him. He touched many people with his kindness. His illness never changed him or his spirit. "I love you son". Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 7:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM. PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHILE ATTENDING. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association 6315 Fly Rd. #102 East Syracuse, NY 13057
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.