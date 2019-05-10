|
Frank A. "Bucky" Martino
Kirkwood - Frank A. "Bucky" Martino of Kirkwood, New York, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born on February 22, 1937, he was the son of the late Angelo and Susan Martino. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan Martino; children Tim (Terry) Martino, Francine (Jeff) Emm, Sue Martino and Frank (Jean) Martino Jr.; grandchildren Anthony (Erica), Jackie (Mike), DeAnna, Jerry, Kallie, Samantha, Tip (Jen), Joe, Kateri, Abigail, Isabelle, Pio, John (Varsha), Gina (Zach), Michael, Timmy (Adrienne), Nalia (Erin), Leigh and Frank; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Eugene (Colleen) Martino, Angelo (Jackie) Martino, Susan Stento, Andy (Robin) Martino, Phil (Barbara) Martino, Mary (Jerry) Jones; He is predeceased by his sisters Connie (Paul) Pekera and Lucille (Gus) Ruggeri.
Bucky was an Army veteran who lived by the quote "If you love what you do, you never have to work a day in your life." He started Martino Tile, Inc, in 1973 and passed down his love of tile and terrazzo to his sons, Tim and Frank. Bucky was a generous man who loved slot machines and the beach but loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren most of all.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, May 13, 2019, 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. A Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2-5pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 10 to May 11, 2019