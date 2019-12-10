|
Frank A. Tatusko Jr.
Saylorsburg, PA - Frank A. Tatusko Jr., died peacefully in his home on December 8, 2019 in Saylorsburg, PA at the age of 62.
Frank was born on August 16, 1957 in Endicott, NY. He graduated from Johnson City High School in 1976 and East Carolina University in 1981 with a degree in Sports Medicine. He spent most of his career at Pleasant Valley High School where he taught Health and was the school athletic trainer.
For 26 years, Frank was a volunteer fireman at West End Fire Company in Brodheadsville, PA. He also spent a lot of time walking dogs at AWSOM Animal Shelter in Stroudsburg, PA. Frank loved going to Wawa every morning for his coffee and paper, loved (and was frustrated by) the NY Giants, and faithfully followed his alma matter, East Carolina Pirates football team. For those that knew Frank, we can all agree, he had the best, most contagious laugh. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
Frank is survived by his parents, Frank and Gwen (Lloyd) Tatusko Sr. of Johnson City, NY; siblings, Scott (Joy), Collin (Keri Ann), and Terri Jo (Roy); nieces and nephews, Kendra, Tylor, Tabitha and Maggie; and great-nieces, Isla and Sydney.
A Viewing where friends and family can say a few words will be held on Wednesday, December 11 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. The West End Fire Company will conduct the Last Call for Frank on Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, Brodheadsville. The interment will follow in St. Jerome's Cemetery in Tamaqua.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AWSOM Animal Shelter, P.O. BOX 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360; https://www.awsomanimals.org/index.php/donate/inmemory or to the West End Fire Company, P.O. Box 237 Brodheadsville, PA 18322; https://www.wefco43.org/.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019