Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Vestal - Frank A. Kinner of Vestal, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Karen, son Todd and stepson Sean, 3 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, sisters Sandy (Paul) Smetana, Bonnie (Tony) Piotrowski, several nieces & nephews, sister in laws, Brenda Kane, Jackie (Dave) Birdsall, Sharon Schrenzel and brother in law Serge Figura.

Frank is retired from GE and BAE and was a member of the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, April 30th from 10 am to Noon, with a service at Noon, at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main Street, Vestal, with burial at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff at Vestal Park Nursing & Rehab and Lourdes Hospital for their care and support.

Memorial donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508, 2071 Vestal Parkway, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019
