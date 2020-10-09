1/1
Frank Benjamin Swan
1926 - 2020
Frank Benjamin Swan

Binghamton - Frank Benjamin Swan (94) of Binghamton, NY, left this world on October 7, 2020. His children, Terry Noxel and Glenn Swan, were by his side at Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Ben was born and raised in Ballston Spa, NY, to the Rev. Harry J. Swan and Glada Caffal Swan, on May 26, 1926.

Ben served in the Army during WWII, then graduated with a BS from Union College. While at Union, Ben started the college golf team and met the love of his life, Eve Marie Bourquin. They were married in 1950 and made their home in Binghamton, NY. Ben worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Lederle Laboratories.

Service to others was always a priority for Ben. He served as a deacon, usher and groundskeeper for First Presbyterian Church for many years. Ben excelled at sports, including winning numerous golf championships. He was also a serious player of cards, ping-pong, hand-ball, bowling, waterskiing, hunting & fishing

Ben was pre-deceased by Evie, his wife of 65 years (minus 1 month). He is survived by his children, Terry Noxel of Windsor, NY, Michele Swan (Fritz Stafford) of Meridian, Idaho, and Glenn (Marcia) Swan of Freeville, NY. He is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew Noxel, Katherine (Jake) Angelilli, and Emerson Joy LaFaye, and great grandson, Martin Mullane, Jr.

Ben will be interred in the Columbarium at United Presbyterian Church beside his wife. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future time.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
