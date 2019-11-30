|
Frank Bezek
Endwell - Frank Bezek, 92, of Endwell passed away peacefully Friday November 29, 2019, joining his parents Peter and Julianna (Vanyko) Bezek; loving wife of 64 years Helen (Hudanich) Bezek and daughter Geri Hall who predeceased him. Frank was also predeceased by all eight siblings; Anna (George) Lesso; Peter Bezek; Mike (Theresa) Bezek; John (Jean) Bezek; George (Alta) Bezek; Andy (Rita) Bezek; Mary Bezek; and Julia (Charles) Bellis. He is survived by his son Chris (Ann) Bezek, GA; daughter Leslie (Michael) Sabitus, NY; daughter Marybeth (Rob) Salamida, NY; grandchildren Marc (Jenn) Bezek, GA; Keith (Tricia) Bezek, VA; Ryan Bezek, NC; Sarah Hall, ME; Hayley (Adam) Manger, NJ; Claire Salamida, NY; Allison (Joel) Stubbs, OH; Jeffrey (Amy) Sabitus, NY; Andrew Salamida, NY; six great-grandchildren; sister in law Bonnie Powell, TX; brother in law John Hudanich, ME; as well as numerous nieces; nephews and friends. Frank was raised in the First Ward and graduated from Binghamton Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, served in the US Army, retiring as a Colonel in the US Army Reserves and later retired from IBM Owego with over 28 years of service. He was a devout member of the Church of the Holy Family and served his community as President of the St. Bonaventure Alumni Association and Triple Cities Golf Association. In retirement he enjoyed golf, gardening and Jumble puzzles, and was devoted to his family, showering them with unconditional love, guidance and support including his hand-made personal decorative cards for every occasion. "Stay healthy, take care of that precious family, God Bless and love you." A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, December 5th at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, NY. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 am until Mass time at 11 am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019