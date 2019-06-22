Frank C. Farugia



Binghamton - Frank C. Farugia, 78, died peacefully June 19, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn Bond Farugia, his dear sister and brother-in-law Maria (Robert) Kutz, sisters-in-law, Norma Bond (John) McCormack, Arline Bond Panaggio and Frances Bond and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Lillie Farugia, brother John Carpenter, brother-in-law G. Korb Bond, sisters-in-law Ellen Bond Huber and Corinne Bond Dixon. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in Beachmaster Unit 2. He retired from IBM Owego and was the owner of QA/QC Services. Frank was a member of American Legion Post 80 and the Binghamton German Club.



Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Monday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 10:00 - 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the UHS Foundation, Lourdes Hospice or the .