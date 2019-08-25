|
|
Frank G. Helman
Bainbridge - Frank G. Helman, 72 of Bainbridge, NY (formerly of Green, NY) went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17th a Mercy House in Endicott, NY. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Janet Helman, son Kris Helman of Vestal, 2 grandchildren Alexis and Austin. He is also survived by his sister Marie Little of Afton, NY, his brother Patrick (Marge) Helman of Hamburg, NY, brother in law Dick (Susan) Blanchard of Saratoga Springs, NY, sister in law Patricia Blanchard of Cutchogue, NY and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Frank received a Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Oneonta, and took graduate courses at SUNY Binghamton. He was a software engineer who did contract work at various locations throughout the U.S. Frank enjoyed woodworking and playing golf, both of which he did until recently. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019