Frank G. Hierlwimmer
Apalachin - Age 90, of Apalachin, NY passed away on July 4, 2019, surrounded by family at Ideal Living Center in Endicott, NY.
Born on April 22, 1929, in New York, NY, he graduated from Mahopac High School, in Mahopac, NY. He was a veteran of the US Army and was later employed by IBM Corp. where he became a member of the Quarter Century Club.
In earlier years Frank volunteered with the Apalachin Fire Dept. and Apalachin Grenadiers Drum & Bugle Corps. He was also an inductee in the Dutchess County Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame.
Frank is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Helen, daughter, Theresa, mom and dad, Emily & Frank Hierlwimmer, and sister, Sookie Monaco.
He is survived by daughters, Sherry (Dave) Lewis, Debby Jackson, Wendi (Ed) Folli and son Tom (Kristin) Hierlwimmer. In later years, his 9 grandchildren Kristy (Bret) Lewis, Cory (Christine) Lewis, Eddie (Erica) Folli, Michael (Ashley) Folli, Megan (Jordan) Buck, Ty (Kasey) Folli, Ryan (Morgan) Hierlwimmer, Matthew and Kelly Hierlwimmer were the light of his life. More recently he has been blessed with 10 great-grandchildren that he loved with all his heart. Damien, Elijah, Tyler, Mathew, Aubree & Isaiah Lewis, Jace & Ellie Folli, Mila Folli, and Harper Buck. He tried in vain to hold on for 3 more that are on the way.
Frank and his family would like to thank everyone at the Ideal Living Center for treating him with such kindness and care during his time with them. They have become family!
Due to Frank's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Please make donations in Frank's memory to the Apalachin Fire Dept., the Danielle House or a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 14, 2019