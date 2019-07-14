Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Hierlwimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank G. Hierlwimmer


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank G. Hierlwimmer Obituary
Frank G. Hierlwimmer

Apalachin - Age 90, of Apalachin, NY passed away on July 4, 2019, surrounded by family at Ideal Living Center in Endicott, NY.

Born on April 22, 1929, in New York, NY, he graduated from Mahopac High School, in Mahopac, NY. He was a veteran of the US Army and was later employed by IBM Corp. where he became a member of the Quarter Century Club.

In earlier years Frank volunteered with the Apalachin Fire Dept. and Apalachin Grenadiers Drum & Bugle Corps. He was also an inductee in the Dutchess County Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame.

Frank is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Helen, daughter, Theresa, mom and dad, Emily & Frank Hierlwimmer, and sister, Sookie Monaco.

He is survived by daughters, Sherry (Dave) Lewis, Debby Jackson, Wendi (Ed) Folli and son Tom (Kristin) Hierlwimmer. In later years, his 9 grandchildren Kristy (Bret) Lewis, Cory (Christine) Lewis, Eddie (Erica) Folli, Michael (Ashley) Folli, Megan (Jordan) Buck, Ty (Kasey) Folli, Ryan (Morgan) Hierlwimmer, Matthew and Kelly Hierlwimmer were the light of his life. More recently he has been blessed with 10 great-grandchildren that he loved with all his heart. Damien, Elijah, Tyler, Mathew, Aubree & Isaiah Lewis, Jace & Ellie Folli, Mila Folli, and Harper Buck. He tried in vain to hold on for 3 more that are on the way.

Frank and his family would like to thank everyone at the Ideal Living Center for treating him with such kindness and care during his time with them. They have become family!

Due to Frank's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Please make donations in Frank's memory to the Apalachin Fire Dept., the Danielle House or a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.