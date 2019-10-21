|
Frank H. Barton, Jr.
Susquehanna, PA - Frank's struggle is now over, he succumbed to his battle with addiction and depression on October 18, 2019. He was a kind hearted soul and loved to give to others, he would give his last dollar to a friend. He loved his music, going to concerts, the beach, snowboarding and a Star Wars fan. He graduated from Blue Ridge High School, he was an experienced cook and skilled in many trades. He is survived by his loving parents Frank and Carol Barton; grandmother Barbara Rohmann; 5 siblings Debra Barton, Joe, Kevin and Drew Kulyeshie, and Elizabeth Kulyeshi-Wood, their families and many other relatives. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4pm until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 6pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019