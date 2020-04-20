|
Frank J. Fitch
Binghamton - Frank J Fitch,38 passed away 4/17/20. He is predeceased by his mother Joyce Fitch, sister Beth Dordell, and nephew Jordan Dordell. He is survived by his father Jon Fitch, brother Robert Wilbur and sister Jennifer (David) Pavlick. He is also survived by his fiancée Chenoa Chalker and their children Jace and Kiora Fitch whom he loved and adored with his whole heart. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020