Binghamton - Frank J. Ostanek, 95, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at Good Shepherd Fairview Home. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Angeline, sisters Mary (Hodnik) , and Angeline , and special aunt Mary Logar, and his best buddy and brother in law Willie Hodnik. He is survived by his loving , devoted wife of 68 and a half years Ruth (Gursky), sons Larry and Mary Therese and Frank (Tanya) , his Grandchildren who adored their Pop Pop Susan and Jerry Buckley , Daniel and Joy , Joette and Adam Green , Kaley Ostanek and Laura Johnson , and Carrie Ostanek and his cherished Great Grandchildren Chase , Jackson , and Braden Buckley , and Calie Rhoads Green and Maddox Green. Born in Browndale Pa., he and his bride settled in Binghamton in 1951. He later became a proud member of Laborers Local 7 (785), recently receiving his 65 yr. Award. As a young man he displayed brute strength and a strong work ethic, often called upon to do work others wouldn't. In his spare time he enjoyed Bullhead fishing, card playing, and searching for the cheapest draft beer on the South Side with Willie. He was an avid N. Y. Giant and Yankee fan and , for some reason , a diehard Notre Dame Football fan , serving as president (and sole member) of the Yugoslavian chapter of their Fan Club. While he battled many health issues, often lamenting he never heard his Great grandchildren's voices, he enjoyed a 34 year retirement in his Conklin Ave. home with the love of his life Ruthie. There he lived simply but comfortably thanks to mom's constant care and delicious home cooking. Sunday dinners were special with the whole family surrounding their beloved Pop Pop. Mom, we can't thank you enough for all you did for dad and our family! Pop Pop , you loved your grandchildren more than anything. They adored you and are what they are because of your love (and way too much candy!).We will all miss you dearly. The family would like to thank Mike Keenan and all the wonderful staff at Fairview for their exceptional and compassionate care. A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020