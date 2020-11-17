Frank J. Penrose



Endicott - Frank Penrose, 92, of Endicott, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Norval Penrose and Ruth Henderson, siblings Mildred Johnson, Norval Penrose, Robert Penrose and Marie Thornhill. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Margarite (Peg) Penrose; his children Kevin (Debbie) Penrose of Pen Argyl, PA; Keith Penrose, Endicott, NY; Thomas Penrose (George Kithianis) Mount Pleasant, SC; Timothy Penrose, Oak Island, NC; Patricia Penrose, Johnson City, NY; Grand Daughters Tara Penrose Varga (Dave), Cornelius, NC; Katie Penrose Shereba, Pen Argyl, PA; Melissa Penrose, Binghamton, NY, Grandsons Richard Timmermans, Binghamton, NY; Kyle Penrose, Pen Argyl, PA and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Frank served in the Merchant Marines and US Army during W.W. II, retired from I.B.M after 33 years of service, was a consultant at Savin Corporation and freelanced home repair. Frank was a member of the B.P.O.E Elks Lodge #1977, and the American Legion Post #1700 both of Endicott, NY. He loved golf and spoke almost daily of his love of the game and his ability to one day return to the greens.



The family will receive friends at The Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street Endicott on Thursday evening from 5-7PM.



Private funeral services will be held on Friday at the convenience of the family.









