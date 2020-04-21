Services
Frank J. Smith Obituary
Greene - Frank J. Smith, 85 of Greene, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Odessa; daughter, Susan; son, Paul and two grandsons. Frank is survived by his children, Kenneth and Carol Smith of Bainbridge, Gary and Virginia Smith of Greene, Keith and Carol Smith of Oriskany Falls, Nancy and Richard Wade of Bloomfield; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. Frank and his wife Odessa raised their family while operating their family farm. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org or FFA: www.ffa.org. Private services are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
