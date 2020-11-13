1/1
Frank M. Como
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank M. Como

Waverly, New York - Frank Michael Como, of Waverly (formerly of Endicott), New York, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 68, after a valiant battle with COVID-19.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Como and his mother, Anna Como.

He is survived by his 3 children, Joshua, Janelle, and Katrina (Michael) Mallery, his sister Angela Jackson, nephew Alexander Jackson, 7 grandchildren, and ex-wife Sharon Williams-Como.

Frank received his Juris Doctor from Syracuse University and practiced at his law firm in Waverly, NY from 1992 until the time of his passing. He was a member of numerous bar associations, Waverly Rotary Club, and acted as attorney for various local municipalities. We are quite certain that he is the only person who loved transcribing survey maps to text.

He loved to sail and drive...fast. Whether it was heeling the sailboat or speeding over hilly back roads, his joy was directly proportional to his kids' shrieks. His favorite car was his vintage, early 1990s Mercury Capri convertible, and he spent many afternoons at junk yards sourcing parts to keep it running.

Frank was also a prankster. He encouraged his children to put creamers behind car tires, and routinely bought the loudest and messiest toys he could find and gave them to the little kids in his life. He was known to dance anywhere; at first it was to embarrass his teenage kids (which he did with glee). When the kids were too old to embarrass, he started taking ballroom dance lessons. His newfound hobby became a passion for him, one which led to his assisting with instructing Tango classes.

The jury is still out on whether he was actually related to Perry Como, but he loved to sing his Christmas songs. Simply put, Frank loved to sing. Anytime, anywhere. He sang his children to sleep when they were young; he sang in restaurants, in his car, and to his grandchildren.

The love he had for his grandchildren was undeniable. He loved them with his whole heart and never reprimanded or scolded them. They will miss his endless presents (cookies and toys), but they will miss his presence even more.

We would like to extend our deepest thanks to his Assistant, Toni Winiavski, for her support, dedication, patience, and hard work to keep the office running. We also thank the nurses, doctors, and staff on ICU 2 at Robert Packer Hospital for their care and compassion with our father.

At Frank's request, there will be no services at this time. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Frank's family you may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Waverly Rotary Foundation at PO Box 717, Waverly, NY 14892.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 13, 2020
Sincere condolences to Frank’s family. I worked for Frank in the early 80s and have fond memories of him. He was always very kind, generous and funny. I enjoyed working with him very much. R.I.P.
Marcy Rozelle
Coworker
November 12, 2020
What sad news to hear of Frank's passing. I will miss him on the dance floor during my visits to Vestal. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.
Mary Federowicz
Friend
November 12, 2020
Very sad to hear of Frank’s passing.
We had a good time growing up together.
My thoughts and prayers go out to his children, grandchildren and sister.
He will be missed.
John Renda
Family
November 12, 2020
I’m so sorry for Frank’s family and those close to him. He will be missed in our community.
Dorothy Stevens
Coworker
November 12, 2020
RIP Dear Frank, I hope you tango where you are. I will miss dancing with you and hanging out and driving in your convertible to far away places to tango.
Frank was a dear sweet giving generous man and I wish loving memories to his family and his many many friends.

Linda Leverock
Friend
November 12, 2020
May Frank's memory be eternal!
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved