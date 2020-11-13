Frank M. Como
Waverly, New York - Frank Michael Como, of Waverly (formerly of Endicott), New York, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 68, after a valiant battle with COVID-19.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Como and his mother, Anna Como.
He is survived by his 3 children, Joshua, Janelle, and Katrina (Michael) Mallery, his sister Angela Jackson, nephew Alexander Jackson, 7 grandchildren, and ex-wife Sharon Williams-Como.
Frank received his Juris Doctor from Syracuse University and practiced at his law firm in Waverly, NY from 1992 until the time of his passing. He was a member of numerous bar associations, Waverly Rotary Club, and acted as attorney for various local municipalities. We are quite certain that he is the only person who loved transcribing survey maps to text.
He loved to sail and drive...fast. Whether it was heeling the sailboat or speeding over hilly back roads, his joy was directly proportional to his kids' shrieks. His favorite car was his vintage, early 1990s Mercury Capri convertible, and he spent many afternoons at junk yards sourcing parts to keep it running.
Frank was also a prankster. He encouraged his children to put creamers behind car tires, and routinely bought the loudest and messiest toys he could find and gave them to the little kids in his life. He was known to dance anywhere; at first it was to embarrass his teenage kids (which he did with glee). When the kids were too old to embarrass, he started taking ballroom dance lessons. His newfound hobby became a passion for him, one which led to his assisting with instructing Tango classes.
The jury is still out on whether he was actually related to Perry Como, but he loved to sing his Christmas songs. Simply put, Frank loved to sing. Anytime, anywhere. He sang his children to sleep when they were young; he sang in restaurants, in his car, and to his grandchildren.
The love he had for his grandchildren was undeniable. He loved them with his whole heart and never reprimanded or scolded them. They will miss his endless presents (cookies and toys), but they will miss his presence even more.
We would like to extend our deepest thanks to his Assistant, Toni Winiavski, for her support, dedication, patience, and hard work to keep the office running. We also thank the nurses, doctors, and staff on ICU 2 at Robert Packer Hospital for their care and compassion with our father.
At Frank's request, there will be no services at this time. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Frank's family you may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Waverly Rotary Foundation at PO Box 717, Waverly, NY 14892.