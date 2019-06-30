|
Frank M. Smith
Binghamton - passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving and beautiful wife of 36 years, JoAnne Smith, parents Roy and Olive Lewis, and sister Sonya Smith. He is survived by his brother Richard Smith (Kenny Huff), brother Doug Lewis, daughter Laurie (Douglas) Skinner and his two sons Brian Smith (Tracey Sanderson) and Paul (Shirley) Smith. He is also remembered by his five grandchildren Nicole Smith (Tom Walker), Christine Smith, Kyle (Suzanne) Skinner, Matthew Skinner (Carla Wendella), Madison Smith, many nieces, and nephews all of whom he loved dearly! Frank was blessed with four great-grandchildren; Audrey, Jackson, Londyn, and Dani. Frank was known by all who loved him for his quick wit and tremendous work ethic. Frank worked hard for everything he had and was proud of his 4 Years of service in the United States Army 82nd airborne and his 35 years at NYSEG. Outside of his family, Frank was an avid basketball fan and never missed a U-Conn women's game. He also loved animals. He was an avid bird and squirrel watcher feeding them on a regular basis. Frank was an extremely generous and caring man, he would give the shirt off his back to anyone willing to work and work hard. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 9:30AM at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Burial will follow the service at Laurel Hills Cemetery in Deposit, NY. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-6PM at the Barber Memorial Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 30 to July 1, 2019