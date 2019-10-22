|
Frank Mydosh
Apalachin - Frank E. Mydosh, 88, of Apalachin, NY, passed away at the Corning Center for Rehabilitation on October 13th 2019. Frank was predeceased by Rita Mydosh, beloved wife of 58 years. He was a Korean war veteran and served on the Naval Destroyer the USS Smalley as a sonar operator. His ship circumnavigated the globe in 1954. Frank retired from a long career at IBM where he started in New York City repairing IBM typewriters and eventually moved to IBM mainframe computer service planning. Frank was involved with the computers used for the Apollo moon shots and other US government computer systems. He was an Amateur radio operator, designing an elaborate home antenna system, with many radios. In his basement darkroom he developed and printed B&W photographs. He was particularly fond of Leica cameras, producing many cherished family memories. He also enjoyed target shooting. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He leaves behind 6 children and 11 grandchildren. Thomas Mydosh, his wife Susan, of Victor, NY and their children Kevin, Emily and Christopher. James Mydosh, his wife Eileen of Derby, CT and their children Kayleigh and Jennifer. Judith Mullen, her husband Andrew of Mt. Airy, MD and their children Kathleen, Deborah, Joseph and Michael. Frank J. Mydosh of Owego, NY. Stephen Mydosh, his wife Audrey of Granby, CT and their children Rachael and Catherine. Gregory Mydosh and his wife Shannon of Elmira, NY.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday Oct. 25 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal NY. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church Friday from 10am until Mass time at 11am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019