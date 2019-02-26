|
|
Frank Peter Duffek
Endicott - Frank Peter Duffek, age 89, born March 9, 1929, of Endicott, NY, passed away with his family at his side on February 22, 2019.
Frank was the son of Czechoslovakian immigrants, the late Frank P. and Elizabeth Duffek. At the age of 17, he left school to join the United States Naval Air Force where he was a Flight Engineer, 2nd Class during World War II. In July 2001, he was presented with an Honorary High School Diploma from Union Endicott High School. After serving his Country Frank was a well-know mechanic in the Endicott area for 25+ years. Frank's family operated Duffek's Dragway in Owego, NY. Once retired, Frank's zest for life included; carpentry, beef farming, snowmobiling, bee keeping, gardening, canning and football. His true passions were hunting and fishing, not a hunting season passed that he did not get a deer on opening day. He truly lived the American Dream.
Frank was known as the "General" to all of his friends. His special fishing spots will now remain a secret with him. Frank was always willing to lend a helping hand to whoever needed it and touched the lives of many people. He was a teacher and a mentor to his family. Frank is one more from the World's Greatest Generation to pass away. He will be truly missed.
Frank was an active long standing member of the American Legion Post 1700 (71 years), the VFW and the Sons of Italy in Endicott, NY.
Frank was predeceased by his brothers Fred, John and Joe Duffek and sisters Mary Andrews and Betty (Elizabeth) Shuta. Frank is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna B. (Coyne) Duffek. His children Roxanne (Bill) Tennant of New Milford, PA., Jeanette (George) Fondren of Indian Trail, NC, Shelly (John) Stoddard of Maine, NY, Frank Jr. (Lorie Fallon) Duffek of Endwell, NY, Chris (Michelle) Duffek of Newark Valley, NY., Tim and (Judy) Duffek of Endicott, NY, Dawne (Lenny) Perfetti of Endicott, NY. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Millie Breckner, Frances Neschleba, Jenny (Frank) Juodaitis, Margaret (John) Smith, brother Steve (Pat) Duffek, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Hoda and his staff in Binghamton, NY. Also the Syracuse VA Medical Center and Lourdes Hospice for the excellent and passionate care given to Frank over the last few months.
The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Thursday from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's name to Syracuse VA Medical Center, "Attn: Voluntary Service, 1516 Wish List", 800 Irving Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019