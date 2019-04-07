Services
Brandon Cremation & Funeral Services
621 North Parsons Avenue
Brandon, FL 33510
(813) 654-4400
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
Tampa, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
Windsor, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Swiderski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Swiderski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Swiderski Obituary
Frank Swiderski

Manhatten - 74, formerly of Manhattan New York, and currently of Tampa, who loved life, his family, friends and children, passed away on March 30th, 2019. A Homicide Detective for nearly 21 years with the NYPD, he was enjoying retired life watching his black and white movies, listening to classic music, watching baseball games, cooking, and was always there supporting his family. Frank is survived by his children Kim Kolhbach of Windsor N.Y., Doreen Swiderski of Binghamton N.Y., and Frank James Swiderski Jr., Daniele Swiderski, Michele Abreu, and their mother Deborah Kozlowski of Tampa Florida, his grandchildren Michele Swiderski, Joseph Rojas, Teresa Rojas, Ashley Rojas, Michael Swiderski, Christina Spencer, Denise Kohlbach, David Kohlbach Jr., Nicole Carling, and Julia Abreu and his great grandchildren Damien, Donovan, Cameron, Romeo, and Lyla, his sister Margaret Baggs and his two brothers Edward Gary Swiderski and Joseph Swiderski. Frank was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Kathy) Godoy-Swiderski, his Parents Edward Francis Swiderski and Anna Katherine Swiderski, his sister Rose Anne Swiderski, and brother Walter Swiderski. Celebrations of life will be held in Tampa Florida on April 14th, 2019 and Windsor New York on May 11th, 2019.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now