Frank Swiderski
Manhatten - 74, formerly of Manhattan New York, and currently of Tampa, who loved life, his family, friends and children, passed away on March 30th, 2019. A Homicide Detective for nearly 21 years with the NYPD, he was enjoying retired life watching his black and white movies, listening to classic music, watching baseball games, cooking, and was always there supporting his family. Frank is survived by his children Kim Kolhbach of Windsor N.Y., Doreen Swiderski of Binghamton N.Y., and Frank James Swiderski Jr., Daniele Swiderski, Michele Abreu, and their mother Deborah Kozlowski of Tampa Florida, his grandchildren Michele Swiderski, Joseph Rojas, Teresa Rojas, Ashley Rojas, Michael Swiderski, Christina Spencer, Denise Kohlbach, David Kohlbach Jr., Nicole Carling, and Julia Abreu and his great grandchildren Damien, Donovan, Cameron, Romeo, and Lyla, his sister Margaret Baggs and his two brothers Edward Gary Swiderski and Joseph Swiderski. Frank was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Kathy) Godoy-Swiderski, his Parents Edward Francis Swiderski and Anna Katherine Swiderski, his sister Rose Anne Swiderski, and brother Walter Swiderski. Celebrations of life will be held in Tampa Florida on April 14th, 2019 and Windsor New York on May 11th, 2019.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019