Frank W. Jobson, Jr.
Johnson City - Frank William Jobson, Jr. died on Saturday September 7, 2019 at Wilson Hospital. Frank was born the Frank Jobson, Sr. and Mary Jobson on September 18, 1931 in Johnson City, New York. He attended Johnson City Schools and was one of the original Johnson City River Rats; an erstwhile rag-tag group of city boys that grew up together. Frank met and married Edith Bennett in 1952. Frank entered the United States Air Force soon after during the Korean Conflict and served at Burtonwood Royal Air Force Base in Liverpool, England. When there his first child was born. His wife and child returned to the US and resided in Apalachin, NY awaiting his completion of military duty at Luke Air Force Base in Tempe, Arizona. Frank returned to Apalachin and fathered three daughters. He reentered employment at Endicott Johnson Shoe Company, rising to the level of Plant Manager at various plants in the Johnson City area. Frank worked at EJ until his retirement at age 65. He enjoyed fishing, and attending his grand- and great grandchildren's sporting events. He was predeceased by his parents, older brother and two older sisters, and daughter Cathy Lynn Jobson. He is survived by his son Steven and Kathy Jobson of Clay, NY; daughter Vicky and Bruce Swindlehurst of Thompson, PA; and daughter Rebecca and James Demase of Kings Ferry, NY. He has 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; dear friend Jeannette McKercher; and dear supportive friends Pam Babuka and Jimmy Rennells. He will be interned in a private ceremony at the family plot on Marshland Road in Apalachin. The family wishes to thank all those who helped our father over the past years enjoy his well deserved retirement life.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019