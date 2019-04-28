Services
Sutfin Funeral Chapel
273 South Main Street
Nichols, NY 13812
(607) 699-3060
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sutfin Funeral Chapel
273 South Main Street
Nichols, NY 13812
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Sutfin Funeral Chapel
273 South Main Street
Nichols, NY 13812
Frank Vandeburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank W. Vandeburg


1932 - 2019
Frank W. Vandeburg Obituary
Frank W. Vandeburg

Nichols - Frank W. Vandeburg, 86, died on April 25, 2019. Born April 27, 1932 in Nanticoke, a son of the late Earl and Cora Vandeburg. Frank traveled the country side as a truck driver for Moore Trucking and later D & B Express. He was a honorary member of the Greene Fire Department; a member of Teamsters Local #529 of Elmira and #693 of Binghamton.

Frank will missed by his wife, Carolyn; his children: Mark, David and Frank Vandeburg; sister Betty Roney. Stepchilden: Mary (Jon) Twigg, Karen Jerkes, Kevin Graham. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on May 2nd from 2 - 4 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A time of remembering will follow at 4. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Fire Dept., PO Box 334, Nichols or the Greene Fire Dept. 8 N Canal St, Greene, NY 13778. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019
