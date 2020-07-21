1/
Franklin A. Reiss
Franklin A. Reiss

Vestal - Franklin A. Reiss, 77, a recent resident of The Hearth at Castle Gardens died Sunday night, July 19, at Good Shepherd-Fairview. Mr. Reiss was born in Elizabeth, NJ and during his service with the Marine Corps was stationed in Okinawa. He later became a 30-year employee of Bell Atlantic/Verizon based in Middletown, NJ. Surviving are his sister, Martha Durham of Port Crane; a niece, Tracy Durham of Vestal; A nephew, Steven Durham of Spokane, WA; and several cousins in NJ, PA, and FL. A ceremony of remembrance to honor the life of Frank Reiss will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Rosewood Cemetery in Linden, NJ.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
